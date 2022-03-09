NBA Suspends Sabonis

NEW YORK (AP) - Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has been suspended one game without pay for what the NBA says what aggressively confronting and making contact with an official who called him for a technical foul. Sabonis will serve his suspension tonight when the Kings play host to the Denver Nuggets, part of a 12-game NBA schedule.

