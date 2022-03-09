Advertisement

NBA Suspends Sabonis

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) passes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward...
Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) passes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis has been suspended one game without pay for what the NBA says what aggressively confronting and making contact with an official who called him for a technical foul. Sabonis will serve his suspension tonight when the Kings play host to the Denver Nuggets, part of a 12-game NBA schedule.

