Advertisement

In My View: With Rodgers at Green Bay, is there hope for the Lions?

By Tim Staudt
Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers for the next four seasons, what hope does that leave for the Detroit Lions in the NFC North?

If Rodgers had moved on, Chicago, Minnesota and the Lions all had legit hopes they could contend for the division title. But with Rodgers what hope do the Lions have especially?

Not impossible you say, but if Rodgers has anything left in the tank the other three teams in the division in my view will continue to fruitlessly chase the Packers each fall as long as Rodgers is still in a Green Bay uniform.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
Change this caption before publishing
Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say

Latest News

In My View: Coaching salaries through the roof
In My View: Stafford may yet be a hall-of-famer
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Matthew Stafford’s success outside the Lions
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: High school football opens season with a great matchup