In My View: With Rodgers at Green Bay, is there hope for the Lions?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers for the next four seasons, what hope does that leave for the Detroit Lions in the NFC North?

If Rodgers had moved on, Chicago, Minnesota and the Lions all had legit hopes they could contend for the division title. But with Rodgers what hope do the Lions have especially?

Not impossible you say, but if Rodgers has anything left in the tank the other three teams in the division in my view will continue to fruitlessly chase the Packers each fall as long as Rodgers is still in a Green Bay uniform.

