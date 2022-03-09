Advertisement

More NFL Issues For Brian Flores

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday....
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday. (Source: CNN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Brian Flores wants the NFL to reject the Miami Dolphins’ request for an arbitration hearing regarding his class-action lawsuit against the team and the league alleging racist hiring practices. Flores’ lawyer sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, urging him to turn down Miami’s request and have the case settled in court. Flores, who was hired as a senior defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, filed his lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecutive winning seasons before he was fired in January.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
A woman was killed in a March 4, 2022 collision in Jackson County.
Authorities release name of woman killed in fiery Jackson County collision
Demolition began March 7, 2022 in Meridian Township for a site of a new Trader Joe's store.
Development on Meridian Township Trader Joe’s begins
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say

Latest News

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) passes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward...
NBA Suspends Sabonis
Biloxi RHP Alec Bettinger throws a pitch in the Shuckers' 5-1 loss to Jackson on Wednesday night.
Baseball Talks Continue
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Wentz on His Way To Washington
Juwan Howard gives his first press conference after returning from a five game suspension
Juwan Howard gives his first press conference after returning from a five game suspension