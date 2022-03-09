Advertisement

Michigan sees drop in COVID cases, Ingham Co. official weary

Michigan has seen a drop in COVID-19 cases across the state, but one local health official is not fully convinced we’re at the end of the pandemic.
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been three weeks since the State of Michigan dropped its mask recommendation for indoor settings, including schools.

Related: Lansing, Jackson hosting vaccine clinics to keep COVID at bay

The decision came after a drop in COVID-19 cases. Currently, Michigan is still seeing cases drop across the state.

On Tuesday, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said while that is encouraging news, she’s not fully convinced we’re seeing an end to the pandemic just yet.

“That’s the reality of this virus is that it’s shown itself to be really unpredictable in terms of what happens and so we’re on guard,” Vail said. “We’re on watch to basically make sure that things stay in kind of this state.”

Vail went on to say that eventually, she predicts COVID-19 will come in seasonal waves, like the flu.

