Michigan sees drop in COVID cases, Ingham Co. official weary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been three weeks since the State of Michigan dropped its mask recommendation for indoor settings, including schools.

The decision came after a drop in COVID-19 cases. Currently, Michigan is still seeing cases drop across the state.

On Tuesday, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said while that is encouraging news, she’s not fully convinced we’re seeing an end to the pandemic just yet.

“That’s the reality of this virus is that it’s shown itself to be really unpredictable in terms of what happens and so we’re on guard,” Vail said. “We’re on watch to basically make sure that things stay in kind of this state.”

Vail went on to say that eventually, she predicts COVID-19 will come in seasonal waves, like the flu.

