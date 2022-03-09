‘I was truly upset with myself’ -- UM Coach Juwan Howard talks to press after reinstatement

ANN ARBOR (WILX) -- At a press conference Wednesday, Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard expressed regret over the actions that lead to his five game suspension.

He began by thanking the coaching staff that stepped up in his absence, but soon got to the core issue.

“Let’s talk about why you guys are here, and why I’m here,” said Howard, addressing the gathered press. “The post-game events at Wisconsin.”

“I could come up with a thousand excuses,” he said. “But I’m not. I take full ownership for my actions.”

Howard said that he regretted the conduct particularly because he was representing the University of Michigan, a team he has played for as well as coached. He expressed a desire to improve personally, since he asks the same of his athletes.

“When I talk about my team being 1% better, that applies to me too,” Howard said. “So, during that two weeks I did some soul searching, to evaluate how I can get better. Better as a person and better as a coach.”

He reported that he has sought therapy, and will continue to work on self-improvement. When the season ends, Howard said he intends to apologize in person to Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard.

“I was truly upset with myself,” he said.

When asked about whether the tradition of the handshake line should be done away with, Howard was firmly against the idea. He said he believes the handshake line promotes good sportsmanship, and that he regretted his actions putting that in doubt.

Howard said, “I take full responsibility, and I’m sorry.”

