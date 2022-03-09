Michigan AG first charges against in investigation of Boy Scouts of America

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel along with representatives from the Michigan State Police were in Detroit to announce the first criminal charges resulting from the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation.

Nessel’s office has issued multiple charges against Mark Chapman, a former BSA troop leader, after the department investigated allegations of abuse against minors. According to Nessel, the investigation and subsequent charges are the result of a call made to the tipline set up for victims to report abuse.

Chapman, 51, of New York, is charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County with the following:

eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC); and

two counts of first-degree CSC.

Nessel said abuse of Victim #1 began in 2000 when they were around 13-14 years old and continued until they were 17-18 as a senior in high school and occurred at the victim’s father’s house, Chapman’s house, and a church.

“Mark Chapman is alleged to have abused children for years,” Nessel said. “He threatened them with violence when they refused to participate or tried to stop him from continuing his assaults. He is the source of their pain, their psychological scars, and their mental anguish.”

Nessel added that the counts have multiple variables, including the victim’s age and using his authority to intimidate the victims.

“Chapman used his standing as a member of the faith community shared by Victim #1 and his family, and his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America to establish trust and then repeatedly violated that trust by using opportunities associated with his community involvement as openings to harm Victim #1.”

In addition, Nessel has also charged Chapman with two counts of criminal sexual conduct (CSC) in the first degree and two counts of CSC in the second degree. Those charges stem from allegations of abuse of a family member of Chapman’s who was 11-years-old when the abuse began.

The statute of limitations for first-degree CSC has changed over the years, from a six-year limit to no limit.

“In any case where a suspect leaves the state of Michigan, the statute of limitations effectively stops,” Nessel said. “In this case, the statute of limitations stopped running when Chapman left Michigan to live in New York in approximately 2007.”

Up until this week, Chapman was incarcerated in New York on separate child abuse convictions. The Michigan Department of the Attorney General charged Chapman upon release to “ensure he was not able to exit the criminal justice system before facing charges in Michigan,” according to Nessel.

In addition to this case being filed, the Department is examining a total of 5,000 claims sent from BSA national for review. Currently, a completed review of 550 claims resulted in roughly 60 inquiries sent to MSP for further investigation. The claim review process remains ongoing.

Last June, Nessel released a public service announcement, urging victims of BSA abuse to come forward.

Background: AG Nessel releases PSA for Boy Scouts of America investigation

In January of 2021, Nessel learned 1,700 sex-abuse claims filed in BSA’s ongoing bankruptcy case were based in Michigan. The Department now believes there may be as many as 5,000 victims.

Both AG Nessel and the Michigan State Police continue to encourage victims of either BSA or a member of the clergy to report their abuse by calling 844-324-3374.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.