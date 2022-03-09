Advertisement

Lansing Mayor Schor delivers 2022 State of the City Address

Lansing
Lansing(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor delivered the 2022 State of the City Address.

The digital event Tuesday focused on the city’s accomplishments, challenges during the COVID pandemic, gun violence in the area and more.

“Every death due to gun violence is tragic,” Schor said. “What we’re seeing in Lansing and throughout the nation is unprecedented. We must do all we can to get illegal guns off our streets and end this pattern of violence.”

The full 2022 State of the City Address can be watched in the video player below.

