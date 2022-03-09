Advertisement

John Deere suspends shipments to Russia, Belarus

John Deere said it suspended shipments to Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.
By KWQC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - John Deere announced it has suspended shipments of machines to Russia and Belarus.

John Deere said in a news release that it suspended the shipments two weeks ago to Russia and subsequently to Belarus.

The company said it is deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine, and that it continues to monitor the situation closely while it fully abides by U.S. and international sanctions.

“The safety, welfare, and well-being of our employees in the region remains our top priority, and we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible,” said a John Deere spokesperson. “Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis.”

The John Deere Foundation has also been working directly with a number of organizations, including multiple United Nations agencies, to mobilize resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis, the company said.

