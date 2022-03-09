Advertisement

Deputy shot multiple times serving felony warrant in Lapeer County

By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BROWN CITY, Mich. (WILX) - A Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, law enforcement officers were serving a felony warrant at a home in Brown City when a deputy was shot multiple times.

The deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. He is expected to survive.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

No information was released regarding the suspected shooter.

Crime news

