Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,739 new cases, 240 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,739 new cases of COVID and 240 deaths Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 870 cases per day.

The deaths include 220 identified during a vital records review.

State totals now sit at 2,064,093 cases and 32,374 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 739 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped slightly from 4.88% Monday to 3.58%.

As of March 9, 2022, there are officially 6,673 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,598 14 190 Eaton County 22,021 26 368 Ingham County 52,764 92 709 Jackson County 34,027 76 514 Shiawassee County 14,214 12 207

