Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,739 new cases, 240 deaths over past 2 days

As of March 9, 2022, there are officially 6,673 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,739 new cases of COVID and 240 deaths Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 870 cases per day.

The deaths include 220 identified during a vital records review.

State totals now sit at 2,064,093 cases and 32,374 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 739 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped slightly from 4.88% Monday to 3.58%.

As of March 9, 2022, there are officially 6,673 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,59814190
Eaton County22,02126368
Ingham County52,76492709
Jackson County34,02776514
Shiawassee County14,21412207

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”
Change this caption before publishing
Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week

Latest News

Friday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign bipartisan bills aimed at strengthening...
Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan public safety bills
The Michigan Horse Expo is making a return to the Michigan State University campus. The expo is...
Michigan Horse Expo returns to MSU on Friday
Michigan Horse Expo returns to MSU on Friday
Michigan Horse Expo returns to MSU on Friday
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 3/11/22
Lansing City Clerk wants to cut down voting precincts