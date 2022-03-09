Convoy raising money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital brings Mr. Vanderquack to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not all convoys are used to protest.

A group of Jeep owners arrived Wednesday in Lansing to escort a stuffed duck -- named Mr. Vanderquack -- around the country to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude does cancer research and treats patients with some of the toughest forms of the disease.

”As a Jeep community as a whole, we find so many ways to give back,” said Robin Hardesty. “That’s one of the big things that makes me proud to be a Jeeper is we always find ways to give back and this was just one lady’s idea to be able to do that.”

The convoy’s next stop is Indiana. Mr. Vanderquack has already raised more than $100,000 for St. Jude.

To donate, visit the official Mr. Vanderquack website here.

