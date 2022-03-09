Baseball Talks Continue

NEW YORK (AP) -Negotiators for locked-out players have made their latest counteroffer to Major League Baseball. The sides negotiated until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, then broke for the union to hold a morning conference call with its executive board. Union negotiators walked the proposal to MLB’s office, three blocks away in Manhattan. The movement comes after Commissioner Rob Manfred let pass his deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.