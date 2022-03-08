Your Health: Can diet impact dry eyes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dry eye syndrome is a chronic condition in which your body doesn’t produce enough tears or the tears don’t lubricate your eyes well enough.

Related: Your Health: New treatment provides relief to dry eyes

It impacts an estimated 16 million people in the United States. New research is suggesting your diet could improve symptoms of it.

If your eyes are constantly irritated, itchy, red or painful, you might have dry eye syndrome. Eye drops are one treatment option, but what you eat could also help or hurt your eyes.

“There is definitely a correlation between a bad inflammatory diet and worsening of the dry eye, so things that are inflammatory. So dairy is inflammatory. Meats are inflammatory. Eggs are inflammatory,” said Dr. Rolando Toyos, with Toyos Clinic.

Toyos said people should avoid processed foods whenever possible. What should you eat? Omega-3 fatty acids -- found in fish like trout, salmon, sardines and mackerel -- can reduce inflammation and dry eye symptoms.

“If they aren’t a fish eater, we’ll have them start an omega-3 supplement,” Toyos said.

Vitamin C has also been shown to protect the eyes from pollution and improve tear production. It’s abundant in broccoli, brussel sprouts and citrus fruits.

Vitamin E -- found in sunflower oil, almonds, pumpkin, and spinach -- helps protect the retina from injury and supports the maintenance of the tear film layer in the eye.

Vitamin A, -- found in carrots, squash and tuna -- may also help reduce dry eye symptoms and improve tear quality. New research shows caffeine in drinks like coffee, black tea and green tea, may stimulate tear production.

Studies also show that a vitamin D deficiency may be linked to worse dry eye symptoms. The best way to get vitamin D is to spend 10-15 minutes in the sun everyday.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.