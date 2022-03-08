Women’s Center of Greater Lansing empowers women through free services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is International Women’s Day. It’s been recognized internationally since 1914.

The day aims to celebrate the contributions women have made in their respective fields.

The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing has long supported women, helping give some a boost when they need it most. The organization has a resource center on Michigan Avenue in Lansing, located halfway between Sparrow Hospital and the Frandor Shopping Center.

The center offers free resume coaching and printing, computer classes, scholarships, mentoring and training.

“The biggest way we help our community is by providing counseling and all day services for free,” said executive director Melina Brann. “A lot of women who come in are homeless, just left domestic violence situations and don’t have anywhere else to go, don’t have a job, cannot afford elsewhere, so we provide those services for them to help get back on their feet.”

More information can be found on the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing’s official website here.

