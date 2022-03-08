Advertisement

Women’s Center of Greater Lansing empowers women through free services

Women’s Center of Greater Lansing empowers women through free services
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is International Women’s Day. It’s been recognized internationally since 1914.

The day aims to celebrate the contributions women have made in their respective fields.

The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing has long supported women, helping give some a boost when they need it most. The organization has a resource center on Michigan Avenue in Lansing, located halfway between Sparrow Hospital and the Frandor Shopping Center.

The center offers free resume coaching and printing, computer classes, scholarships, mentoring and training.

“The biggest way we help our community is by providing counseling and all day services for free,” said executive director Melina Brann. “A lot of women who come in are homeless, just left domestic violence situations and don’t have anywhere else to go, don’t have a job, cannot afford elsewhere, so we provide those services for them to help get back on their feet.”

More information can be found on the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing’s official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
Change this caption before publishing
Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say

Latest News

Thor and his partner, Officer Sara Devereaux, started patrol in 2020.
Grand Ledge Police K9 better protected thanks to donation
City of East Lansing updates mask requirements in buildings
Police believe the driver of the 2008 Nissan may have suffered a medical emergency before the...
Car travels through multiple yards, crashes into Ionia home
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons / American Pickers / History Channel
Got ‘junk’ in mid-Michigan? ‘American Pickers’ wants to hear from you!
The products may be marketed as “flushable wipes” but flushing personal care and cleaning wipes...
Don’t flush your wipes