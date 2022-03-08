Watching Your Wallet: Getting an edge when buying a home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The housing market is hot and may get even hotter.

A new study by NerdWallet found nearly 26 million Americans plan to purchase a home in the next 12 months. Elizabeth Renter, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said the study found American are optimistic this year about home buying.

“And when asked why, they point to their personal finances,” Renter said. “So things like increased savings, increased income and a better credit score.”

Renter said a lot of that could have to do with the stimulus payments and child tax credits Americans received over the last year. You may keep hearing about the national trends, how prices are high, and inventory is low, but make sure that’s really the case in your area. She said if you are planning to buy, you have to understand your local market.

“Find out what houses are going for in the neighborhood you’re interested in,” Renter said. “How many are on the market? How long are they staying on the market? and how many offers are they getting?”

If this is the year you are finally buying a house, have your budget ready and know your limit. How much you can afford to pay for a mortgage each month. Don’t stretch yourself thin.

