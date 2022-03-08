Advertisement

Vehicle tips and more at Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Lansing

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s been a long winter and it’s time to get your vehicle ready for spring! Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Lansing, where we got the chance to change some windshield wipers and learn more about the do’s and don’ts when it comes to using jumper cables.

Plus, if you’re looking for a new vehicle, we got a chance to check out some of the fun features in a new Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Check out the videos to learn more!

