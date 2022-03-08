Vehicle tips and more at Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s been a long winter and it’s time to get your vehicle ready for spring! Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Lansing, where we got the chance to change some windshield wipers and learn more about the do’s and don’ts when it comes to using jumper cables.

Plus, if you’re looking for a new vehicle, we got a chance to check out some of the fun features in a new Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Check out the videos to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.