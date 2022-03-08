‘Unregulated, illegal gambling operations’ -- Alleged storefront casinos raided by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two alleged storefront casinos were just raided in Lansing.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) assisted the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Lansing Police Department investigators with raids at two establishments in Lansing. A search warrant was executed Feb. 28 at Bourbon Street in the Logan Square Shopping Center, 3222 South Martin Luther King Blvd., and the second search warrant March 4 at 777 Games of Skill, 5031 South Cedar Street, Lansing.

Authorities say illegal casinos were being run at those locations.

Lansing Police said that they contacted the MGCB in Oct. 2021 requesting assistance in investigating the operations. They said several types of gambling machines were available for patrons to play at both the Logan Square and South Cedar Street locations.

“Unregulated, illegal gambling operations in Lansing invite crime into our neighborhoods and business corridors,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “We are doing all we can to identify these illegal establishments and shut them down permanently.”

62 machines in all, including 23 full-size slot machines and one virtual blackjack table, were removed from the Logan Square location. From South Cedar Street, 12 full-size slot machines and seven other gambling games were removed.

Police said that, in addition to the 82 machines removed in total, they confiscated $91,523 in suspected gambling proceeds.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee credited interdepartmental teamwork with the success of the operation.

“Partnerships in law enforcement are a large part of successful crime fighting,” Sosebee said. “This investigation shows how the efforts of Lansing Police working with MGCB and the Attorney General bring success to a complex investigation.”

Michigan citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious or illegal gambling by calling the MGCB’s 24-hour anonymous tip line, 888-314-2682.

