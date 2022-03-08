Rodgers Returning to Green Bay

-GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP quarterback off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions. Rodgers’ decision comes nearly a month after he won his second straight MVP award. The four-time MVP quarterback has spent his entire career in Green Bay.

