Rodgers Returning to Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST
-GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP quarterback off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions. Rodgers’ decision comes nearly a month after he won his second straight MVP award. The four-time MVP quarterback has spent his entire career in Green Bay.

