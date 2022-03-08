Outdoor seating may return to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You could soon see outdoor dining spaces make a return to East Lansing.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, they will discuss an extension to last year’s policy that allowed using public space for private businesses.

Those spaces originally were set up when indoor capacity limits were in place because of the pandemic. The proposed extension would eliminate fees for businesses using public spaces and extend the season for outdoor seating.

That’s something the general manager of the Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing says would be very beneficial.

“Last year it was absolutely fabulous,” said Tony Jeske. “They called it El Fresco on Albert which was great. It allowed the street to shut down. They put different community things out there, community games - it was great for us. We were able to add more tables outside and of course, as the pandemic was raging, it allowed people to be in the fresh air out there.”

The new season would start in mid-March and end in mid-November. Tuesday night’s East Lansing City Council meeting is at 7 p.m.

