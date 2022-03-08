Advertisement

Outdoor seating may return to East Lansing

The spaces originally were set up when indoor capacity limits were in place because of the pandemic.
Outdoor seating may return to East Lansing
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You could soon see outdoor dining spaces make a return to East Lansing.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, they will discuss an extension to last year’s policy that allowed using public space for private businesses.

Related: East Lansing Starbucks votes to unionize

Those spaces originally were set up when indoor capacity limits were in place because of the pandemic. The proposed extension would eliminate fees for businesses using public spaces and extend the season for outdoor seating.

That’s something the general manager of the Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing says would be very beneficial.

“Last year it was absolutely fabulous,” said Tony Jeske. “They called it El Fresco on Albert which was great. It allowed the street to shut down. They put different community things out there, community games - it was great for us. We were able to add more tables outside and of course, as the pandemic was raging, it allowed people to be in the fresh air out there.”

The new season would start in mid-March and end in mid-November. Tuesday night’s East Lansing City Council meeting is at 7 p.m.

More from East Lansing:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
A woman was killed in a March 4, 2022 collision in Jackson County.
Authorities release name of woman killed in fiery Jackson County collision
Demolition began March 7, 2022 in Meridian Township for a site of a new Trader Joe's store.
Development on Meridian Township Trader Joe’s begins
Michigan Gaming Control Board photo loading gaming machines Lansing Bourbon Street storefront...
‘Unregulated, illegal gambling operations’ -- Alleged storefront casinos raided by Lansing Police
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Lansing police seek missing 30-year-old woman

Latest News

WILX First Alert Weather
News 10 First Alert Weather Update: Is the snow gone for good?
Michigan AG first charges against in investigation of Boy Scouts of America
Michigan AG first charges against in investigation of Boy Scouts of America
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
Michigan AG first charges against in investigation of Boy Scouts of America
COVID generic image
Michigan sees drop in COVID cases, Ingham Co. official weary
Congressman Dan Kildee is announcing a new bill that would remove some tax barriers to allow...
Proposed bill would remove barriers in replacing lead pipes in Michigan