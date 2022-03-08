MSU’s Nia Clouden Declares For WNBA Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior Nia Clouden announced today she will not return for a final college season and instead is declaring for the WNBA draft. Clouden could have had an extra season because of the NCAA’s stance on Covid in previous years. Clouden averaged 20 points per game this past season and departs as MSU’s second all time career scoring leader. MSU finished this past season with a 15-15 record. She made her announcement via Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.