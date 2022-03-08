MLB Trying to Help Spring Training Workers

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has launched a $1 million fund to support spring training workers impacted by canceled games, matching the amount of the fund the players’ association had previously announced. MLB says the money will be administered by teams to part-time and seasonal workers based on financial need. Eligible groups include concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse and ballpark workers. MLB says it also plans to announce a fund for seasonal and part-time workers affected by missed regular-season games.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.