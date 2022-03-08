Advertisement

MLB Trying to Help Spring Training Workers

Suncoast nonprofit organizations impacted by MLB lockout.
Suncoast nonprofit organizations impacted by MLB lockout.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has launched a $1 million fund to support spring training workers impacted by canceled games, matching the amount of the fund the players’ association had previously announced. MLB says the money will be administered by teams to part-time and seasonal workers based on financial need. Eligible groups include concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse and ballpark workers. MLB says it also plans to announce a fund for seasonal and part-time workers affected by missed regular-season games.

