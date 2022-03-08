Advertisement

Michigan State Park reservations expected to fill up quickly for summer

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While Michigan saw snow Monday, it will soon get warmer.

With gas prices rising, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said people may want to stay closer to home for summer getaways.

“We try to make our reservations ahead of time, but in the event that we can’t, we just spend a lot of time hiking on the trail,” said Scott Thompson. “And going into dog parks and wherever you can find a beach to go swimming at.”

Thompson was hanging out with is dog, Brock, at McClintock Park Monday. He said summer events are really nice there and are usually filled with people, but he does have a favorite state park.

“My favorite local state park? That’d be Sleepy Hollow,” Thompson said.

Sleepy Hollow State Park is located in Clinton County, just off US-127. Thompson said it’s always a fun time and the park has lots of trails -- but that’s not all.

“There’s a nice beach,” Thompson said. “They even have a dog beach out there, where he can go and get all muddy and have a good time.”

The Department of Natural Resources is expecting parks to fill up quickly. Jason Fleming, with the DNR, said the demand for a space is high and suggests people plan ahead.

“What I would do is pick the time of year that you want to go and plan for it,” Fleming said. “If it’s already full, sign up for the notification piece. That way you at least get something that’ll come if it’s truly where you want to go.”

“I think it’s going to fill up fast,” Thompson said. “People have been shut in for so long because of all the COVID and everything. I think that it’s just going to be a really active summer out there.”

If you’d like to make a reservation, visit the official Michigan Department of Natural Resources website here.

