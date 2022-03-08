Advertisement

Michigan BBB: Crypto scams are the second biggest consumer ripoff

“People think they’ve invested a lot of money, and then suddenly there’s an ‘issue.”
(10/11 NOW)
By Amy Lyman and Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Biden is expected this week to sign an order to expand oversight over cryptocurrency. It will be only the first steps taken to regulate how digital currency is traded.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) crypto scams are second only to online purchase scams when it comes to consumer ripoffs. Now, they’re offering tips to avoid getting scammed.

Watch out for people who approach you as brokers. Remember, people can pretend to be anyone. And of course, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Use FINRA to look up brokers, or the BBB scam tracker. They are both free and easy to maneuver.

Katie Grevious, with the Better Business Bureau serving West Michigan, explained what a typical crypto scam looks like.

“We typically see with these scams, you know people think they’ve invested a lot of money and then suddenly there’s an issue,” Grevious said. “The wallet that holds their money, the ‘broker’ says ‘I’ve never had this issue before, just hang tight and we’ll figure it out.’”

However, Grevious says that’s when the scammer leaves the victim hanging.

She said, “So, all of these people think they are owed hundreds of thousands of dollars but really they just gave their money to a scammer who strung them along, gave them fake information, fake data, to pad that whole story.”

Some of the best tools available to protect against crypto scams are available online, for free.

