Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week

Keep an eye on your mailbox!
Auto insurance refund checks expected this week
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that auto insurance refund checks will start being sent out this week.

Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will get a $400-dollar check per vehicle. The refund comes from a $3 billion surplus in funds set up for survivors of catastrophic car accidents.

The deadline for insurance companies to get the checks to recipients is May 9.

