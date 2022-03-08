Advertisement

MHSAA’s Roberts Named To Hall of Fame

All Aroostook selections in winter sports have been announced.
All Aroostook selections in winter sports have been announced.(wagm)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jack Roberts retired in 2018 after 32 years serving as executive director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Tuesday Roberts was named to the 2022 class of the National High School Sports Hall of Fame. Roberts is the ninth person from Michigan to be enshrined in this hall. Ceremonies will be held at the national convention this coming July 1st in San Antonio, Texas.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Yakeley Hall at Michigan State University
MSU: Yakeley Hall camera had banned chip the night Santo went missing
Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
Change this caption before publishing
Man arrested after reported shooting, police pursuit across Ingham, Eaton counties
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Missing 30-year-old woman located, Lansing police say

Latest News

DeWitt cheerleaders headed to state championship
DeWitt cheerleaders headed to state championship
Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) passes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward...
NBA Suspends Sabonis
Biloxi RHP Alec Bettinger throws a pitch in the Shuckers' 5-1 loss to Jackson on Wednesday night.
Baseball Talks Continue
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday....
More NFL Issues For Brian Flores
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
Wentz on His Way To Washington