MHSAA’s Roberts Named To Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jack Roberts retired in 2018 after 32 years serving as executive director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association. Tuesday Roberts was named to the 2022 class of the National High School Sports Hall of Fame. Roberts is the ninth person from Michigan to be enshrined in this hall. Ceremonies will be held at the national convention this coming July 1st in San Antonio, Texas.

