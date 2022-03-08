Local fish fries serve delicious food and community support

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the Lenten Season, which for many is not only a religious observance, but also a time for tradition. Over the next few weeks, churches and organizations will host Friday Fish Fries. We visited a few that are not only delicious, but are used to help the community.

For the Knights Of Columbus, this time of the year is used to put on the best fish fries.

Both the fish fries at St. James Catholic Church in Mason and St. Thomas Aquinas say that it takes hours of prep work and about 30 to 50 people to run a weekly fish fry.

Both councils have been doing these fish fries for more than 30 years.

The fish fry at St. James is drive-thru only. Each meal comes with fish, shrimp, homemade french fries, mac & cheese, coleslaw , green beans, a dinner roll and ice cream. Their fish fries are each Friday from 4:30-7.

Over in East Lansing, St. Thomas Aquinas offers a drive-thru as well. Each meal has an option of fried or baked fish, fries, mac & cheese, coleslaw and a roll. They are hosting the drive-thru each Friday from 4-7.

