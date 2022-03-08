Happy Birthday Lester Holt!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week’s Studio 10 Tidbit is all about Mister Lester Holt as Tuesday is his birthday!

Lester Holt turned 63 years old and here are some fun facts about him according to mentalfloss.com.

He took high school announcements very seriously when in the 1970s, he was an announcer at Cordova High School.

He took his wife on a date to a forest fire.

He can annoy his co-workers with his bass guitar since he took up bass guitar and jazz while still in high school and says he still likes to bust out instruments as s stress reliver.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

