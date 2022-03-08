Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calls to suspend federal gas tax

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on the federal government to suspend the federal gas tax Tuesday.

The call comes as gas prices reach record highs internationally. Whitmer joined five other governors and sent a letter to Congress to call for the tax to be suspended through the rest of 2022.

The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.

President Joe Biden announced the United States would ban Russian oil imports Tuesday due to the war in Ukraine.

The current national average of a gallon of gasoline, as of Tuesday, is $4.17.

