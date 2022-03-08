Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calls to suspend federal gas tax

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer calls to suspend federal gas tax
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on the federal government to suspend the federal gas tax Tuesday.

The call comes as gas prices reach record highs internationally. Whitmer joined five other governors and sent a letter to Congress to call for the tax to be suspended through the rest of 2022.

Related: Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week

The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.

President Joe Biden announced the United States would ban Russian oil imports Tuesday due to the war in Ukraine.

The current national average of a gallon of gasoline, as of Tuesday, is $4.17.

More: Gas prices

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
Demolition began March 7, 2022 in Meridian Township for a site of a new Trader Joe's store.
Development on Meridian Township Trader Joe’s begins
A woman was killed in a March 4, 2022 collision in Jackson County.
Authorities release name of woman killed in fiery Jackson County collision
Michigan Gaming Control Board photo loading gaming machines Lansing Bourbon Street storefront...
‘Unregulated, illegal gambling operations’ -- Alleged storefront casinos raided by Lansing Police
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Lansing police seek missing 30-year-old woman

Latest News

Rise in gas prices could impact Mid-Michigan charities, nonprofits
Rise in gas prices could impact Mid-Michigan charities, nonprofits
Gas Pump
Rise in gas prices could impact Mid-Michigan charities, nonprofits
Lansing
Lansing Mayor Schor delivers 2022 State of the City Address
Orange barrels line I-69 in Eaton County ahead of construction project.
Michigan counties call for more money to fix roads