East Lansing Public Library now offering free at home COVID tests

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library is now offering free at home COVID tests. The library says it received a number or tests to distribute to the public.

They say they can provide up to five test kits per household each day.

You do not have to have a library card to get the tests. All you need to do is reserve your kit online, or by calling the library’s circulation desk.

All tests will be available for curbside pickup.

To reserve your kit, head to the East Lansing Public Library website.

