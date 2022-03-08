Cowboys Franchise Schultz

DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys are using the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. The move buys time for the sides to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott’s most reliable targets. The one-year contract will be worth about $11 million. The sides will have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract that would have less of a salary cap hit as Dallas looks for relief.

