Authorities release name of woman killed in fiery Jackson County collision

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff released the name of the victim killed in a Friday collision involving a stolen vehicle.

According to authorities, Jessica Krieble, a 28-year-old woman from Hillsdale County, died from her injuries at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

The crash occurred Friday on Moscow Road, near Folks Road in Hanover Township, at about 1 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said a 22-year-old man from Moscow Township was driving southbound on Moscow Road in a stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed. A deputy in the area reportedly clocked his speed at 102 mph.

Authorities said the driver of the stolen vehicle changed lanes to pass a southbound tractor-trailer and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. The stolen vehicle then “erupted into flames.”

Officials from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, Jackson Community Ambulance and the Hanover Township Fire Department responded to the collision.

The driver was pulled from the stolen vehicle by a deputy and a Hanover Township firefighter. He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and is expected to survive. Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office issued charges of one count Reckless Driving Causing Death.

Krieble, a passenger in the northbound vehicle, was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health, where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Hillsdale County, was injured, but is expected to be OK. A 2-year-old boy who was in a car seat in the vehicle was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation and any findings will be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

