Your Health: Keeping brains safe and people alive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A subdural hematoma can happen when someone falls and hits their head or if an aneurysm ruptures.

It’s the type of brain bleed medical experts said caused Bob Saget’s death in January.

Horace Mitchell has spent his life in education. With a PHD in Black studies, he went on to teach and run universities, retiring as President of California State University Bakersfield.

“I want to be somewhere where my being there will make a difference,” Mitchell said.

A fall in his garage threatened to end it all.

“I ended up falling backwards,” Mitchell recalled. “I hit my head on the side of the refrigerator.”

Mitchell was confused and unsteady -- sure signs that something was wrong. Doctors diagnosed him with a subdural hematoma, or a type of brain bleed.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Sumeet Vadera said traditionally, surgeons would drill a hole into the skull and drain the fluid, but many times, more blood accumulates and a second surgery is needed.

Vadera is the first to successfully treat a patient using a new system -- irraflow.

“You make a small window in the bone; you place this catheter into the area where the blood clot was,” Vadera said.

For one to two days after surgery, it continuously irrigates and aspirates the area, draining any excess blood.

“It’s actually helped us and saved us from having to put the patient through another surgery,” Vadera said.

He said he hasn’t had any patients -- including Mitchell -- who needed a second surgery and after rehab and physical therapy.

“I’m doing very well physically,” Mitchell said. “And as far as I can tell, I’m doing fine mentally.”

