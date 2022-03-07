Western Michigan Fires Its Basketball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Western Michigan University Monday fired men’s head basketball coach Clayton Bates after two seasons. The Broncos ended this past season with an 8-23 record including a 44 point loss at Michigan State. A possible successor is Saddi Washington who played at Western and was approached about the WMU job two years ago. Washington is an assistant at Michigan.

