Watching Your Wallet: When you should get rid of that old credit card

(WILX) - Having a credit card for a long time helps your credit score. Old credit cards, even with no balance on them, they increase the average age of your accounts which helps your credit score.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, says if you close an old card, it could ding your score by a couple of points mainly because it lowers your total available credit limit. Rathner says, in general, experts recommend not spending more than 30% of your total credit limit in a billing cycle.

Less than 10% is ideal. So, if your credit limit is suddenly lowered but your spending remains the same, it’s that much easier to overspend.

“That being said, if you don’t want to pay an annual fee on a card, if you’re not getting value out of it anymore, you want to make room in your life for a different credit card,” Rathner said. “You can consider closing the old card.”

Especially if you are getting charged an annual fee for a card you rarely use. If that’s the case before you close it, call up the company and see if it can move you to a different card with no fee.

