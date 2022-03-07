Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: When you should get rid of that old credit card

Watching Your Wallet: The pros and cons of tossing that old card
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Having a credit card for a long time helps your credit score. Old credit cards, even with no balance on them, they increase the average age of your accounts which helps your credit score.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, says if you close an old card, it could ding your score by a couple of points mainly because it lowers your total available credit limit. Rathner says, in general, experts recommend not spending more than 30% of your total credit limit in a billing cycle.

Less than 10% is ideal. So, if your credit limit is suddenly lowered but your spending remains the same, it’s that much easier to overspend.

“That being said, if you don’t want to pay an annual fee on a card, if you’re not getting value out of it anymore, you want to make room in your life for a different credit card,” Rathner said. “You can consider closing the old card.”

Especially if you are getting charged an annual fee for a card you rarely use. If that’s the case before you close it, call up the company and see if it can move you to a different card with no fee.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Demolition began March 7, 2022 in Meridian Township for a site of a new Trader Joe's store.
Development on Meridian Township Trader Joe’s begins
A fiery crash on I-94 on March 6, 2022 killed two drivers.
Fiery collision between semi trucks on I-94 kills 2
Meridian Township police are asking for the public's help in identifying this woman.
Meridian Police asking for public’s help in fraud case
David Dues, a 48-year-old Mott Community College instructor, is alleged to have gone to a sting...
Instructor arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material, faces 23 felonies
Michigan State Police say a 37-year-old Lansing woman is behind bars after a gun and drugs were...
Lansing woman arrested after drugs, gun found during traffic stop

Latest News

Historic opioid settlement to give $800 million to Michigan prevention, treatment services
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, opioids killed more than...
Historic opioid settlement to give $800 million to Michigan prevention, treatment services
Parks and trail systems in Michigan.
Michigan State Park reservations expected to fill up quickly for summer
FILE - Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helps out...
East Lansing Starbucks votes to unionize
.
Michigan to receive $800 million in opioid settlement