Spartans win on Senior Day, Izzo breaks record

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans had Senior Day at home on Sunday where they beat Maryland, 77 to 67.

The win marked ten straight Senior Day wins for the Spartans and win number 663 for head coach Tom Izzo. That is now the all-time record for wins at a Big Ten school, a record that’s been very elusive.

What was previously Indiana legend Bobby Knight’s title is now that of “Mr. March,” Tom Izzo.

A celebration was held on the floor after the game and a tribute to one of college basketball’s all-time greats. In true Izzo fashion, he was humble about the new milestone.

“The number of wins, they go by, who knows how the competition was back then,” Izzo said after the game. “But records are made to be broken. To be in the same sentence as Bobby Knight and (former Purdue coach) Gene Cady, for Tom Izzo, that’s a hell of a place to be.”

