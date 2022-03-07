Advertisement

Spartans win on Senior Day, Izzo breaks record

What was previously Indiana legend Bobby Knight’s title is now that of “Mr. March,” Tom Izzo.
Spartans win on Senior Day, Izzo breaks record
By Krystle Holleman and Seth Wells
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans had Senior Day at home on Sunday where they beat Maryland, 77 to 67.

The win marked ten straight Senior Day wins for the Spartans and win number 663 for head coach Tom Izzo. That is now the all-time record for wins at a Big Ten school, a record that’s been very elusive.

What was previously Indiana legend Bobby Knight’s title is now that of “Mr. March,” Tom Izzo.

A celebration was held on the floor after the game and a tribute to one of college basketball’s all-time greats. In true Izzo fashion, he was humble about the new milestone.

“The number of wins, they go by, who knows how the competition was back then,” Izzo said after the game. “But records are made to be broken. To be in the same sentence as Bobby Knight and (former Purdue coach) Gene Cady, for Tom Izzo, that’s a hell of a place to be.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police have identified the 64-year-old woman who was killed in an accident while trying to...
Police I.D. woman hit, killed while trying to cross the road in Eaton Co.
Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte...
Father who risked his life to save daughter in Eaton County house fire dies
Seven officers are on leave following an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Saturday...
MSP: 7 officers on leave following officer involved shooting in Jackson County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Thursday, April 2 suspending all...
Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials
A stretch of US-127 was closed down while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.
Chaperone recalls details in rollover school bus crash on US-127

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors have finalized the...
AG Nessel on $26B opioid settlement
David Dues, a 48-year-old Mott Community College professor, went to a sting operation looking...
Professor arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material, faces 23 felonies
Lansing woman arrested after drugs, gun found during traffic stop
Lansing woman arrested after drugs, gun found during traffic stop
Michigan State Police say a 37-year-old Lansing woman is behind bars after a gun and drugs were...
Lansing woman arrested after drugs, gun found during traffic stop