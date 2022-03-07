Advertisement

NFL Suspends Ridley For Gambling On Games

FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley practices before an NFL football game...
FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley practices before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Once taboo topics such a battles with anxiety, depression or addictive behaviors are no longer suppressed and athletes around the world are speaking up: Calvin Ridley of the Falcons and Lance Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles both took leaves of absences from their teams (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team while addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.” The NFL says the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021. The team released a statement on Monday in which it said it cooperated with the league’s investigation in the last month.

