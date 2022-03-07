Advertisement

MSU Football Lands Washington State Transfer

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football program reportedly is getting a “commitment” from Washington State center Brian Greene. He says he’ll transfer to MSU after starting two seasons at Washington State. MSU begins spring practice on March 15th with the spring game set for April 16th.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
A woman was killed in a March 4, 2022 collision in Jackson County.
Authorities release name of woman killed in fiery Jackson County collision
Demolition began March 7, 2022 in Meridian Township for a site of a new Trader Joe's store.
Development on Meridian Township Trader Joe’s begins
Michigan Gaming Control Board photo loading gaming machines Lansing Bourbon Street storefront...
‘Unregulated, illegal gambling operations’ -- Alleged storefront casinos raided by Lansing Police
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Lansing police seek missing 30-year-old woman

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain for 16 1/2 hours, recess until morning
Suncoast nonprofit organizations impacted by MLB lockout.
MLB Trying to Help Spring Training Workers
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker...
Cowboys Franchise Schultz
Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers Returning to Green Bay
All Aroostook selections in winter sports have been announced.
MHSAA’s Roberts Named To Hall of Fame