MSU Football Lands Washington State Transfer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football program reportedly is getting a “commitment” from Washington State center Brian Greene. He says he’ll transfer to MSU after starting two seasons at Washington State. MSU begins spring practice on March 15th with the spring game set for April 16th.

