Michigan State Police arrest man after finding crack cocaine during traffic search
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Romulus was taken into police custody Monday morning.
According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post found crack cocaine during a traffic stop, leading to the man’s arrest.
The man is lodged at the Lansing City Jail awaiting arraignment.
