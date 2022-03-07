Michigan State Police arrest man after finding crack cocaine during traffic search

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Romulus was taken into police custody Monday morning.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post found crack cocaine during a traffic stop, leading to the man’s arrest.

The man is lodged at the Lansing City Jail awaiting arraignment.

