Michigan to receive $800 million in opioid settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan will receive about $800 million from the National Opioid Settlement.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Monday morning in Detroit.

Michigan was one of multiple states that went after several pharmaceutical companies, who have agreed to pay out $26 billion.

The settlement is part of a deal with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, as well as the three major drug distributors -- Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

“More than 2,000 Michigan residents died as a result of opioid overdoses in 2020 alone. That’s nearly three times as many deaths as were reported just a decade before,” Nessel said. “The settlements will equip communities across our state with resources that were not previously available to better address the opioid crisis and support abatement efforts.”

The $800 million will be split between local municipalities and Michigan. Mid-Michigan Recovery Services, which provides drug and alcohol treatment services, hopes some of the money will be given for housing, so treatment can be extended.

“You have got to have that continuity of care. We got you at detox and then there has to be no interruption, right to residential treatment,” said executive director Patrick Patterson. “You need time and it’s got to be continuous care to keep people safe.”

Ingham County health officer Linda Vail said the increase in opioid deaths between 2006 and 2015 was stabilized, but the numbers began to rise again once the COVID pandemic started. The county saw 180 deaths across 2019-20, only to be followed by an estimated 125 in 2021.

“Too many people have lost their lives. Too many people have lost their loved ones. Too many people continue to struggle with opioid use disorder,” Vail said. “They, and their loved ones, are often at a loss of places to find help.”

The money will be distributed to accounts beginning in April.

AG Dana Nessel meets with leaders on opioid settlements

