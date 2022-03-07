Advertisement

Meridian Police asking for public’s help in fraud case

Anyone who is able to identify the subject in the photo is asked to contact Officer Trevino at 517-853-4800.
Meridian Township police are asking for the public's help in identifying this woman.
Meridian Township police are asking for the public's help in identifying this woman.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police say they need your help in a fraud investigation.

The Meridian Township Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in a retail fraud case. They have provided a photo of the person they’re looking for, and asked the public to contact the officer in charge of the investigation if they recognize her.

Related: Police seek 4 in connection with retail fraud cases in Meridian Township

Collectively, retail fraud costed American consumers several billion dollars in 2021, but it’s a local problem as well. Meridian Township has had several notable instances of retail fraud in recent days, and police are working to curb it.

Anyone who is able to identify the subject in the photo is asked to contact Officer Trevino at 517-853-4800.

