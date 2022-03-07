Advertisement

Man gets 3 years in prison for buying $57,000 Pokémon card with COVID relief loan

Vinath Oudomsine agreed to forfeit his collectable Pokemon trading card as part of his sentence.
Vinath Oudomsine agreed to forfeit his collectable Pokemon trading card as part of his sentence.(Business Wire/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of it to buy a Pokémon card.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Monday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the collectable “Charizard” trading card as part of his sentence.

The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year while applying for a COVID-19 relief loan. They say he received an $85,000 loan, and spent more than half of it on the Pokémon trading card.

Oudomsine was also fined $10,000, ordered to pay restitution of $85,000, and ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his three-year prison term.

