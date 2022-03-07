Lansing woman arrested after drugs, gun found during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing woman is behind bars after she was allegedly busted with drugs and a gun inside her car.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing post said they found heroin, crack cocaine, and a handgun during a traffic stop on Saturday. Authorities said the 37-year-old was also driving without a license.

The woman was arrested and is lodged at the Lansing city jail.

🚨DRUGS & GUN ARREST🚨: On 3/5, Troopers from the Lansing Post conduct a traffic stop that leads to the arrest of 37 year old female from Lansing for CCW, Felony Firearm, Possession of Heroin, PWID Crack Cocaine and No Driver’s License. Subject lodged at Lansing City Jail. pic.twitter.com/tME3Tn8hT3 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 6, 2022

