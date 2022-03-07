Lansing woman arrested after drugs, gun found during traffic stop
Authorities say the 37-year-old was also driving without a license.
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing woman is behind bars after she was allegedly busted with drugs and a gun inside her car.
Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing post said they found heroin, crack cocaine, and a handgun during a traffic stop on Saturday. Authorities said the 37-year-old was also driving without a license.
The woman was arrested and is lodged at the Lansing city jail.
