Lansing, Jackson hosting vaccine clinics to keep COVID at bay

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While you can’t always count on others to help in the fight against COVID-19, the best personal protection against the disease is something you can do on your own. That is, of course, staying up-to-date with vaccinations.

So far, more than 6.6 million Michiganders have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For those looking to get their updated vaccinations, Jackson will be offering several upcoming clinics with the Moderna shots, while Lansing will be hosting clinics to distribute Pfizer vaccines plus one clinic for Moderna.

Getting vaccinated makes you less likely to catch the disease, less likely to need a hospital bed if you do catch it, and less likely to spread it. As always, there is no charge for the vaccine against COVID-19.

A list of times and locations for upcoming vaccines clinics are listed below.

Jackson (Moderna)

3/9/22 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | 1300 S West Ave, Jackson 49203 | Moderna

3/11/22 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | 2631 Airport Rd, Jackson 49202 | Moderna

3/14/22 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | 6119 Ann Arbor Rd, Jackson 49201 | Moderna

3/18/22 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | 913 N Wisner St, Jackson 49202 | Moderna

3/29/22 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | 3306 E Michigan Ave, Jackson 49202 | Moderna

4/8/22 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | 2631 Airport Rd, Jackson 49202 | Moderna

4/18/22 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | 913 N Wisner St, Jackson 49202 | Moderna

Lansing (Pfizer)

3/8/22 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

3/10/22 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

3/11/22 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

3/15/22 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

3/17/22 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

3/18/22 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

3/22/22 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

3/23/22 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | 529 N Clippert St, Lansing 48912 | Moderna

3/24/22 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

3/25/22 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

3/29/22 | 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

3/31/22 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | 571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

4/1/22 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. |571 W. Jolly Rd, Lansing 48910 | Pfizer

