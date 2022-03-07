Lansing arts council announces young creatives billboards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year in March, the Arts Council of Greater Lansing celebrates Youth Art Month with its Young Creatives Billboard Project, a partnership with Adams Outdoor Advertising.

Youth Arts Month is a nationwide program established by the Council for Art Education in 1961 and highlights the importance of having quality arts education programming in the K-12 school curriculum.

Now in its eighth year, the “Support Young Creatives” Billboard Project and advocacy campaign invites all Greater Lansing area teachers who work in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton County school districts to submit student art for the annual competition. Chosen youth art is then displayed on digital billboard space throughout the region for the entire month of March.

“Our Young Creatives Billboard Project is an Arts Council favorite, as we love to celebrate youth artists and the importance of arts education,” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director. “We appreciate the teachers’ commitment and hard work in gathering submissions, especially right now when they are putting in extra time due to the pandemic. Focusing on the arts from a youth perspective gives us all a chance to see the world through new eyes.”

For 2022, an appropriate number of 22 original artworks were submitted by Greater Lansing area teachers with six final pieces selected for the billboards based on multiple factors, including composition and overall visual elements, roadside appeal, as well as a combined representation of age, gender, school district, and region.

Below is a list of the youth artists, along with their school and their teacher, that will be featured on 2022 Young Creative billboards:

Clara Hedges Cornell Elementary, Okemos Public Schools, fourth grade—teacher, Lindsey Price

Patrick Keefe St. Martha School, Diocese of Lansing, second grade—teacher, Elizabeth Wylegala

Ada Lesnau Cole Academy East, Cole Academy School District, second grade—teacher, Layna Lesnau

Claudia Miklavcic Haslett High School, Haslett Public Schools, twelfth grade—teacher, Kaylee Fletcher

Kayla Turner Williamston High School, Williamston Community Schools, twelfth grade—teacher, Meagan Kubu

Azul Vazquez Waverly Middle School, Waverly Community Schools, eighth grade—teacher, Laura Weber



“This program is an important piece of our Young Creatives programming, which offers grants, educational opportunities, and resources to area youth and organizations that provide youth programming. It allows us to advocate for youth arts education along with our community partners and show young people that creativity is a skill that deserves to be fostered,” said Martin. “We are extremely grateful to all of our area teachers, students, families, and sponsors who work with us to make this happen.”

Sponsors of the Young Creatives Billboard Program and annual campaign are Adams Outdoor Advertising, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union—Desk Drawer Fund, Michigan Arts and Culture Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

