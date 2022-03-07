Advertisement

‘It’s just an amazing moment’ -- McLaren welcomes first patients at their newest location

Hospital staff transferred more than one hundred patients to the new facility.
‘It’s just an amazing moment’
By Claudia Sella
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After three years of construction, McLaren Greater Lansing’s new hospital is finally open.

So far, the new state-of-the-art building is leaving a good impression on its first patients.

“At the other one, you know you didn’t have, you got a bigger area when you first come in and everything compared to the other one and stuff. It looked really nice,” said patient Steve Ward.

Hospital staff transferred more than 100 patients to the new facility. But chief medical officer Dr. Linda Peterson said that was just the beginning.

“Not only for our hospital but for our community our patients our tri-county area that we capture patients from. It’s just an amazing moment,” said Peterson.

Standing seven stories tall, equipped with 240 patient beds, hospital staff said the new facility’s cutting edge technology will bring a new level of care to the Mid-Michigan community.

“Everything from the innovation and technology that was designed in here. The elements around the teaching and educational components and being able to attract some of the top talent in the U.S. here to this give us that opportunity. But I think more so, just the aesthetics and environment by which patients are going to be taken care of,” said President of McLaren Greater Lansing Kirk Ray.

Hospital staff said they can’t wait to welcome more patients.

“We are thrilled, we are ready for a new beginning. Everybody is excited and ready to deliver the extraordinary,” said Marissa Dillon with the Emergency Department.

With Sunday’s opening, emergency services at the Greenlawn Avenue facility will no longer be available.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
A woman was killed in a March 4, 2022 collision in Jackson County.
Authorities release name of woman killed in fiery Jackson County collision
Demolition began March 7, 2022 in Meridian Township for a site of a new Trader Joe's store.
Development on Meridian Township Trader Joe’s begins
Michigan Gaming Control Board photo loading gaming machines Lansing Bourbon Street storefront...
‘Unregulated, illegal gambling operations’ -- Alleged storefront casinos raided by Lansing Police
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Lansing police seek missing 30-year-old woman

Latest News

WILX First Alert Weather
News 10 First Alert Weather Update: Is the snow gone for good?
Michigan AG first charges against in investigation of Boy Scouts of America
Michigan AG first charges against in investigation of Boy Scouts of America
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
Michigan AG first charges against in investigation of Boy Scouts of America
COVID generic image
Michigan sees drop in COVID cases, Ingham Co. official weary
Congressman Dan Kildee is announcing a new bill that would remove some tax barriers to allow...
Proposed bill would remove barriers in replacing lead pipes in Michigan