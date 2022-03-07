Grand Ledge gymnasts dominate qualifiers, heading to state finals
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Now is a good time to for Mid-Michigan fans of gymnastics.
The team from Grand Ledge High School just won their regional competition, and will now head to finals at White Lake on Friday. They are now among the top 3 teams in the state.
Background: Team aims to bring success back to Grand Ledge High School gymnastics
Even if you aren’t a gymnastics expert, have a look at the scores from the finals qualifiers and you’ll understand the how dominant the team was in this most recent win. Grand Ledge competed against the most teams, with the highest-average score and themselves scored higher than any other team competing that week.
Regional 1 at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills:
- Rockford - 143.700
- Jackson - 139.150
- Forest Hills - 137.650
Regional 2 at Grand Ledge:
- Grand Ledge - 147.125
- Fowlerville - 144.200
- Brighton - 142.550
- Hartland - 141.450
Regional 3 at Plymouth:
- Livonia Churchill - 146.350
- Salem - 143.475
- Canton - 141.625
Regional 4 at White Lake Lakeland:
- Bloomfield Hills - 139.925
- Farmington - 139.025
- Milford - 138.775
Grand Ledge moves on to the finals this week, and their competition will be stiff.
While the Grand Ledge team lead the state with a total sore of 147.125, Livonia Churchill was right on their heels at 146.350. Whichever team can keep that momentum going might have to make room in their high school’s trophy case.

