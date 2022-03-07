Grand Ledge gymnasts dominate qualifiers, heading to state finals

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Now is a good time to for Mid-Michigan fans of gymnastics.

The team from Grand Ledge High School just won their regional competition, and will now head to finals at White Lake on Friday. They are now among the top 3 teams in the state.

Background: Team aims to bring success back to Grand Ledge High School gymnastics

Even if you aren’t a gymnastics expert, have a look at the scores from the finals qualifiers and you’ll understand the how dominant the team was in this most recent win. Grand Ledge competed against the most teams, with the highest-average score and themselves scored higher than any other team competing that week.

Regional 1 at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills:

Rockford - 143.700

Jackson - 139.150

Forest Hills - 137.650

Regional 2 at Grand Ledge:

Grand Ledge - 147.125

Fowlerville - 144.200

Brighton - 142.550

Hartland - 141.450

Regional 3 at Plymouth:

Livonia Churchill - 146.350

Salem - 143.475

Canton - 141.625

Regional 4 at White Lake Lakeland:

Bloomfield Hills - 139.925

Farmington - 139.025

Milford - 138.775

Grand Ledge moves on to the finals this week, and their competition will be stiff.

While the Grand Ledge team lead the state with a total sore of 147.125, Livonia Churchill was right on their heels at 146.350. Whichever team can keep that momentum going might have to make room in their high school’s trophy case.

More:

