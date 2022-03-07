Gonzaga Still Atop A-P Poll

UNDATED (AP) - Gonzaga, Arizona and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The new poll also saw Tennessee crack the top 10 and North Carolina return to the poll at No. 25. Mark Few’s Bulldogs claimed 52 of 61 first-place votes to hold the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week and eighth time this season going back to the preseason poll.

