Advertisement

Former Gov. Rick Snyder will take 5th if called to testify in water trial

Former Gov. Rick Snyder will take 5th if called to testify in water trial
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who faces misdemeanor charges in the Flint water crisis, wants to avoid testifying in a civil trial involving engineering firms that are being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water.

Snyder’s attorneys said he would invoke his right to remain silent if called as a witness in the ongoing civil trial in federal court in Ann Arbor.

“To be clear, Gov. Snyder maintains his innocence,” Brian Lennon said in a court filing. “But as the Supreme Court has recognized, the Fifth Amendment privilege is available to the innocent.”

A judge has scheduled a March 15 hearing on Snyder’s request that a subpoena be set aside, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Snyder earlier sat for a deposition, which is an on-the-record interview with lawyers in the lawsuit. But that was before he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty, Lennon noted.

Attorneys for four Flint children claim Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman were negligent in not doing more to get the city to properly treat water that was being pulled from the Flint River in 2014-15. Corrosive water caused lead to leach from service lines serving homes.

They were not part of a $626 million settlement between Flint residents and the state of Michigan, the city and two other parties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition began March 7, 2022 in Meridian Township for a site of a new Trader Joe's store.
Development on Meridian Township Trader Joe’s begins
A fiery crash on I-94 on March 6, 2022 killed two drivers.
Fiery collision between semi trucks on I-94 kills 2
Meridian Township police are asking for the public's help in identifying this woman.
Meridian Police asking for public’s help in fraud case
David Dues, a 48-year-old Mott Community College instructor, is alleged to have gone to a sting...
Instructor arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material, faces 23 felonies
Michigan State Police say a 37-year-old Lansing woman is behind bars after a gun and drugs were...
Lansing woman arrested after drugs, gun found during traffic stop

Latest News

Historic opioid settlement to give $800 million to Michigan prevention, treatment services
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, opioids killed more than...
Historic opioid settlement to give $800 million to Michigan prevention, treatment services
Parks and trail systems in Michigan.
Michigan State Park reservations expected to fill up quickly for summer
FILE - Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helps out...
East Lansing Starbucks votes to unionize
.
Michigan to receive $800 million in opioid settlement