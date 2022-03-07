Professor arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material, faces 23 felonies

FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - A professor at a Flint college is behind bars for possession of child sexually abusive material.

David Dues, a 48-year-old Mott Community College professor, went to a sting operation looking to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. During an investigation, Genesee County Sheriff Deputies and the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) found Dues was hiding infant and child pornography hidden in a secret folder.

Dues, of Burton, have been terminated from Mott Community College. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged Dues with the following 23 felony charges:

11 counts of child sexually abusive activity

11 counts of computers – using to commit a crime

1 count of children – accosting for immoral purposes

22 of those charges are 20-year felonies.

In a Facebook post, which can be watched in full below, Sheriff Chris Swanson said Dues taught HVAC classes at Mott and was a member of a church in Davison, who also served as a local security member of the church.

Dues was given a bond of $23,000 cash by the district court.

“The reason I’m coming to you know is because I want you to see this face and I want you to know that predators are among us,” Sheriff Swanson said in the video. “They look and they lurk all around us. They’re always seeking people that are vulnerable. They’re always seeking people to take advantage of. I understand he has his own family and for that, my heart breaks. But this guy has got to pay. What he did is the reason I believe there may be other victims out there.

Sheriff Swanson went on to encourage anyone in the community who may be a victim to come forward by calling G.H.O.S.T. at 810-257-3422.

“I know it’s hard. Trust me, I get it,” Sheriff Swanson said in the video. “But as a dad myself, as somebody who goes to church, as somebody who is on staff as a teacher, somebody who understands that victims can be taken advantage of without even knowing that they deserve the right to be heard – that’s why I bring the message to you. David Dues, 48-year-old, worked in Oxford, went and taught at college, worshiped in Davison, arrested on 23 felonies. You come forward, and we’ll take care of you. We’ll protect you.”

