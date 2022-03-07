Fiery collision between semi trucks on I-94 kills 2

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A collision involving two semi trucks Sunday morning resulted in the deaths of their drivers.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-94, near Baker Road in Scio Township. The collision closed the freeway for roughly nine hours.

Police said they believe one semi truck was entering eastbound I-94 from Baker Road and overturned on the freeway, where it was struck by another truck that was driving on I-94. The collision caused both trucks to catch fire.

Police said both drivers died at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

