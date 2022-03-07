Advertisement

Fiery collision between semi trucks on I-94 kills 2

A fiery crash on I-94 on March 6, 2022 killed two drivers.
A fiery crash on I-94 on March 6, 2022 killed two drivers.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A collision involving two semi trucks Sunday morning resulted in the deaths of their drivers.

According to authorities, the collision happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-94, near Baker Road in Scio Township. The collision closed the freeway for roughly nine hours.

Police said they believe one semi truck was entering eastbound I-94 from Baker Road and overturned on the freeway, where it was struck by another truck that was driving on I-94. The collision caused both trucks to catch fire.

Police said both drivers died at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Every Michigander, who insured at least one vehicle on or before October 31 of last year, will...
Michigan auto insurance refund checks expected this week
A woman was killed in a March 4, 2022 collision in Jackson County.
Authorities release name of woman killed in fiery Jackson County collision
Demolition began March 7, 2022 in Meridian Township for a site of a new Trader Joe's store.
Development on Meridian Township Trader Joe’s begins
Michigan Gaming Control Board photo loading gaming machines Lansing Bourbon Street storefront...
‘Unregulated, illegal gambling operations’ -- Alleged storefront casinos raided by Lansing Police
Shantel Marie Pellegrino
Lansing police seek missing 30-year-old woman

Latest News

WILX First Alert Weather
News 10 First Alert Weather Update: Is the snow gone for good?
Michigan AG first charges against in investigation of Boy Scouts of America
Michigan AG first charges against in investigation of Boy Scouts of America
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
Michigan AG first charges against in investigation of Boy Scouts of America
COVID generic image
Michigan sees drop in COVID cases, Ingham Co. official weary
Congressman Dan Kildee is announcing a new bill that would remove some tax barriers to allow...
Proposed bill would remove barriers in replacing lead pipes in Michigan